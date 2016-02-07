Upto 50% Sale on Pakistani Designers Winter Collections 2015-2016

Winter season is going to be end soon. That is why different fashion designers of Pakistan have offered winter sales 2016 on their winter collection. These fashion designers have offered different discount rates on their selected attires such as up to 30 %, 50 %, 70 % off, etc. Most of the ladies prefer to buy dresses during sales for grasping more outfits. Here I am going to share the list of all Pakistani fashion designers who have offered sales on their winter collection 2016.

Khaadi

Khaadi is a renowned fashion brand and it is liked by females of different countries like Pakistan, United States, Dubai, United Kingdom and many more. This brand offers not just clothes but also other accessories like bed sheets, handbags, furniture, coasters, etc. Fans of khaadi must be happy to hear that it is now offering winter sales 2016 of 20-70 % off on their selected items.

Sana Safinaz

Sana Safinaz is another famous fashion brand. This brand is more popular among young girls and we have good news for them. Winter sales of Sana Safinaz have started from 28th January 2016. It is offering up to 70 % off on some of their attires.

Gul Ahmed

All of you must be aware with Gul Ahmed brand that deals in different accessories including attractive dresses, handbags, shoes, etc. Gul Ahmed has recently offered 25 % to 70 % off winter sales on some items. Both female and male can get their favorite clothes or accessories at reasonable prices with the help of this sale. Visit its official website today and grab your favorite item.

Nishat Linen

Nishat Linen is working in Pakistani fashion industry for past many years. This fashion brand is known for its quality clothes. Females of all ages love to buy the clothing of Nishat Linen because their clothes are trendy, stylish and chic. Its winter sale 2016 has now started and ladies must be happy to know that this sale is on both printed and embroidered dresses.

WARDA Designer

Warda is also a favorite fashion brand of majority of the females. It offers up to date dresses in each season as per the desire of its customers. Warda always remained aware with the demands of its loyal customers that is the reason behind its success. Fans of Warda are busy these days in buying their favorite suits at much affordable rates because nowadays winter sale 2016 is offered on limited clothes of Warda. Now you can get up to 40 % off from their current winter sales.

Orient Textiles

Orient Textiles is working since many years. People know about this fashion brand as a result of their innovative and high-quality clothing collections. Amazing winter sale is now offered by Orient textiles on all of their stocks till 14th February 2016. Get 24 % discount on their all winter collections.

Maria.B.

Maria B. is a notorious fashion designer of Pakistan. Her dresses are demanded by females all around the world. The designs and embroidery of her dresses are outstanding. Recently Maria B. has offered winter sale 2016 on some of their items. Now enjoy shopping with luxurious clothing brand.

Sobia Nazir

Sobia Nazir is getting famous with the passage of time. A huge sale offering of up to 70 % is offered by this fashion designer on her winter collection. This sale is limited to its Islamabad outlet only.

Bareeze

Bareeze Chinyere is well-known not just inside Pakistan but also among other countries. Presently, it is offering 50 % off winter sale on some of its clothes. This sale offering is on both men and women clothing. Its latest winter sale is on both stitched and unstitched dresses.