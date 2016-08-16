Nomi Ansari RANG MAHAL Bridal Collection 2016 Prices & Catalogue

Nomi Ansari — one of the most successful and brilliant designer of Pakistan who not only gained fame from the country but from everywhere around the globe. The designer is famous for his Bridal wear collection, pret wear, luxury lawn collection, kids’ collection and despite all these his fabric collection is also very much fine and luxurious like all of his designs. Fine quality fabric with beautiful designs is defiantly a super amazing combo for everyone. Ladies around the globe prefer to select something from Nomi Ansari Rang Mahal Bridal Collection 2016 on weddings and formal functions and parties.

Eid ul Fitr is over and Eid Azha is in its way along with wedding season. And this wedding season demands amazing looking outfits with fine quality chiffon fabric, so for this Nomi Ansari is in the house with his latest Rang Mahal Collection for Bridals and for formal party wears. The collection includes long lose shirts with fine thread embroidery, elegant stones and beads work, cut work with straight trousers, cigarette pants or tulip pants. The collection is absolutely fine to get your hands on it for all types of formal parties and wedding functions. The designer designed the dresses specifically to meet the demands of sophistication and elegance from the loyal customers.

In the whole collection you will whiteness the very fine combination of silk, chiffon, digital printing and embroidery along with sequins work. Organza and Net is also a part of the collection and they look very much trendy, elegant and comfortable to wear. All the dresses are stitched in a very stylish way with neat style with little loose size so that you don’t have to suffocate in those. Some of the wearables are also designed and stitched in Egyptian and Arabic flare style to give you the feeling of wearing royal attire on your special days.

Nomi Ansari RANG MAHAL Bridal Collection 2016

Nomi Ansari also brings his lehnga, Gharara, tail skirt style designs especially for Asian brides. The work of sequins, beads, and enchanting stones on colourful bright outfits looks absolutely amazing. Nomi Ansari bride is one of the prettiest Asian Bride attire around the globe.