Khaadi Unstitch Winter Collection 2015-2016 | Online Catalog Prices

On 31st of this October, Khaadi all dresses of winter are displayed in their different outlets and online as well. If we talk about features of two piece suits then these are available in unstitched form and having embroidery work on shirts which are made with polyester cotton viscose along with dyed shalwar piece. Khaadi winter collection 2015 2016 includes astonishing styles as well as motifs are used along with distinctive embellished work on shirts’ front side. The colors which are introduced in this winter collection are pink, black, orange, yellow, peach, fawn, blue, red, blue, white and so on. It is up to the customer that whether she choose shawl or dupattas with these 2pcs suits.

Khaadi unstitch winter collection 2015-2016 is trendy and according to latest fashion. All the collection is crafted with imaginative floral designs and patterns along with several prominent prints such as brick prints, floral prints, abstract prints, zigzag prints, botanic prints, doted prints and birds’ prints. The embellishment work is done on shirts’ borders and necklines that make this collection more stunning and appealing.

Khaadi is one of the popular and well known fashion clothing brand in Pakistan whose clothes are also getting popularity in overseas countries. Recently Khaadi dispatched its winter collection along with complete catalog book in its all leading and premium outlets and stores nationwide. The assortment of Khaadi consists of individual shirts, 2 piece, 3 piece and 4 piece suits and all of them are available in different themes which are related to western and eastern culture.

In last I would like to tell you all themes of these winter dresses which are used by Khaadi.

Ode to Flora

There’s something about Ikat

A frenzy of patterns

Prints of Persia

Batik prints infused with tribal accents

Looking to our heritage

Wrap yourself in florals

Winter hues

Frolicking in florals

Khaadi Winter Collection 2015-2016 with Prices