J. Junaid Jamshed Groom Sherwani Collection 2016-2017

Posted by: Misha Butt September 28, 2016 in Fashion World, Pakistan Fashion 1 Comment

If we talk about groom dressing, then first thing which comes in our mind is Sherwani. Sherwani is one of the pivotal dress for groom which never goes old as it always remains in fashion. In past, this dress was worn by Mughal Emperors and it was called a royal style. Groom has to wear this outfit in his auspicious wedding day which is Barat.

These kinds of wedding dresses are frequently worn in Asian countries. This attire adds ethnicity, majesty and modernity in your persona. With the passage of time, it is quite easy for men to select their wedding dress like sherwani and it is just because of our creative and passionate fashion designers who not only pay attention towards women’s dresses but also on men’s attires.

There are so many fashion designers who are making outstanding designs and styles of grooms’ sherwani like J. Junaid Jamshed, Deepak Perwani, HSY, Aamir Adnan, etc. We also know that the season of the wedding has started and it is the right shopping time for all those gentlemen who is still confused in finding the best outfit for their wedding day. Junaid Jamshed has showcased his new outstanding and brilliant Groom Sherwani Collection 2016-2017, which is accessible in their all outlets and online website.

Different themes, colors, designs and patterns of sherwanis are introduced by JJ and prices start from PKR 23,000 to PKR 80,000. Almost 37 sherwanis are designed and no doubt every sherwani has its own beauty and charm. It is quite difficult for gentlemen to buy the best sherwani for their wedding because all are of top-notch quality.

The stuff which is used for making these outfits is 100% pure jamawar. Zardosi, pearl, motifs and embroidery work are done on buttons, sleeves and colors. Some of the sherwanis are made of fine quality of velvet stuff which gives them a splendid and eye-catching look. Check below here latest groom sherwani designs by J. Junaid Jamshed.

Junaid Jamshed Grooms Wedding Sherwani Design JJSW 454
PKR 49,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 455
PKR 50,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 456
PKR 49,000.00

junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 457
PKR 50,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 458
PKR 42,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 459
PKR 30,000.00

junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 460
PKR 45,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 461
PKR 42,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 462
PKR 35,000.00

junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 463
PKR 50,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 464
PKR 24,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 465
PKR 36,000.00

junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 466
PKR 44,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 467
PKR 23,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 468
PKR 30,000.00

junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 469
PKR 24,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 470
PKR 49,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 471
PKR 48,000.00

junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 472
PKR 30,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 473
PKR 45,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 474
PKR 28,000.00

junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 475
PKR 24,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 476
PKR 40,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 477
PKR 46,000.00

junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 478
PKR 49,000.00
junaid jamshed grooms wedding sherwani design jjsw 479
PKR 50,000.00

One comment

  1. asif
    March 19, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    How to buy the sherwani from the site, I he able to find buy option.
    kindly help

    Reply

