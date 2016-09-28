J. Junaid Jamshed Groom Sherwani Collection 2016-2017

If we talk about groom dressing, then first thing which comes in our mind is Sherwani. Sherwani is one of the pivotal dress for groom which never goes old as it always remains in fashion. In past, this dress was worn by Mughal Emperors and it was called a royal style. Groom has to wear this outfit in his auspicious wedding day which is Barat.

These kinds of wedding dresses are frequently worn in Asian countries. This attire adds ethnicity, majesty and modernity in your persona. With the passage of time, it is quite easy for men to select their wedding dress like sherwani and it is just because of our creative and passionate fashion designers who not only pay attention towards women’s dresses but also on men’s attires.

There are so many fashion designers who are making outstanding designs and styles of grooms’ sherwani like J. Junaid Jamshed, Deepak Perwani, HSY, Aamir Adnan, etc. We also know that the season of the wedding has started and it is the right shopping time for all those gentlemen who is still confused in finding the best outfit for their wedding day. Junaid Jamshed has showcased his new outstanding and brilliant Groom Sherwani Collection 2016-2017, which is accessible in their all outlets and online website.

Junaid Jamshed Groom Sherwani Collection 2016-2017

Different themes, colors, designs and patterns of sherwanis are introduced by JJ and prices start from PKR 23,000 to PKR 80,000. Almost 37 sherwanis are designed and no doubt every sherwani has its own beauty and charm. It is quite difficult for gentlemen to buy the best sherwani for their wedding because all are of top-notch quality.

The stuff which is used for making these outfits is 100% pure jamawar. Zardosi, pearl, motifs and embroidery work are done on buttons, sleeves and colors. Some of the sherwanis are made of fine quality of velvet stuff which gives them a splendid and eye-catching look. Check below here latest groom sherwani designs by J. Junaid Jamshed.