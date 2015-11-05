Gul Ahmed Fall Winter Collection 2015-16 Prices | Pashmina Silk Velvet

Gul Ahmed presents its fresh arrival winter collection of 2015 which is launched for all ladies and young girls. This collection is especially made for Moharram as it totally consists of two colors only one is black and other one is white. This black and white winter collection by Gul Ahmed consists of 3 pcs, white shirts and printed black shirts.

The days of muharram are started and those community who belongs to shia family will prefer to wear totally black color of dresses in these 40 days. Beside the ritual of shia community, the winter season is almost started and these suits are made with fine stuff of cambric. The fabric of cambric is best to wear in cold weather as it keeps your body warm. This collection of winter presented by Gul Ahmed will suitable for entire all months of winter.

Original color of black shade and bespoked along with printing of white color includes printed dupattas, cotton/cambric printed shirts and shalwars are in printed form which is all ethnic in style and up to latest fashion trend. These prints which are combination of white and black colors are of round neckline, sleeves are bottom edges, hemline which are crafted on some duppatas and shirts along with painting of creamy colors.

The fabric of Gul Ahmed fall winter collection 2015-16 includes cotton shalwars, cotton/cambric shirts and lawn duppatas. Two type of variety are used in this winter collection such as single white and black shirts and full 3 pcs dress of white and black suit. These all suits are in pattern of unstitched suits and prices of these suits are:

Unstitched single shirts prices that starts from PKR 940 to PKR 1310

Unstitched 3 piece suits and all prices of these suits are same PKR 2800

Gul Ahmed Winter Collection 2015-2016 with Prices

To buy these suits you can visit to your nearest outlet of Gul Ahmed to find out complete winter variety and keep yourself away from cool breeze. Check below here Pakistani top clothing brand Gul Ahmed Textiles Fall Winter Collection 2015-2016 for women.