Bareeze Winter Collection 2015-2016 Prices | Embroidered Classic

Posted by: Misha Butt October 13, 2015 in Fashion World, Pakistan Fashion 3 Comments

Bareeze is well known and popular fashion clothing brand of women that is working in this field from past 30 years. Those ladies who can easily afford its price can wear these dresses on different functions as well as occasions. This clothing brand is reputed and specialized organization and knows about fashion trends from last many decades. In every season of every year, Bareeze showcased its exclusive variety as well as range of clothing which can be easily wear as both casual and formal.

Finally Bareeze Winter Fall Collection 2015 in stores now which are for all group ages of ladies. In each season it brings high and finest quality of fabrics that introduced in its all collections. These dresses can be used as long term and are also comfortable. Beside women clothing, it also offers men costume as well. Bareeze introduce different range and variety of collection which includes sheer organza, lavish silks, crisp cottons, chic chiffon etc. Women who belong to elite class will prefer to wear Bareeze Collection as party wear, semi-formal wear, formal wear and casual wear as it is dealing in all these dresses.

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price

Fresh winter collection introduced by Bareeze is simply outstanding as it comprises of linen and chiffon material and in shirt and duppatta embroidery work is done that can be perfect in winter. Bareeze winter collection 2015-2016 dresses are designed especially for different events like marriages, social gatherings, meeting and many other functions. The embroidery work which is done on these attires is diverse from one another as it available in format of 3 piece and 2 piece costumes. These suits include separate back, front, patches, trousers and dupattas as well.

Bareeze Fall Winter Collection 2015-2016 with Prices

Further, Bareeze winter collection 2015 is overstated in fabric of linen which is best outfit to be dresses in winter and cold days. In these suits, hand embellishments are also done and adorned in digital paintings, bootis, embroidered duppatta, blossoms and embroidered neckline as well as adorned with multicolor ribbons. Stitched duppatta borders and edges are also available. Prices of these suits are also different from one another.

Bareeze New Winter Arrivals 2015-16 Designs
PKR 10,823
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 10,185
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 7,968

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 7,943
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 16,420
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 16,195

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,130
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 10,650
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 15,990

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 16,200
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,330
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,068

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,118
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 12,208
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 10,323

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 9,265
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 10,650
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 12,250

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,505
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,468
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 7,298

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 9,338
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 10,095
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 7,593

Bareeze New Winter Arrivals 2015-16 Designs
PKR 7,770
Bareeze New Winter Arrivals 2015-16 Designs
PKR 10,135
Bareeze New Winter Arrivals 2015-16 Designs
PKR 8,075

Bareeze New Winter Arrivals 2015-16 Designs
PKR 8,248
Bareeze New Winter Arrivals 2015-16 Designs
PKR 18,850
Bareeze New Winter Arrivals 2015-16 Designs
PKR 8,510

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 17,970
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 21,523
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with PriceBareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 9,300

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 10,103
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,498
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 24,750

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 7,365
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 9,575
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,120

Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 8,360
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 10,345
Bareeze Fall Winter Dresses 2015-16 with Price
PKR 20,750


3 comments

  1. Farzana Kausar
    February 7, 2016 at 7:26 pm

    Salam.
    I have seen some bareeze suits at your web site. How can i buy?

    Reply
  2. Ali
    September 24, 2016 at 9:33 pm

    I want to buy some clothes how can I buy

    Reply
  3. Asim Jofa Online
    December 13, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    I feel a lot more people need to read this, very good info! . . . . . .

    Reply

