Asim Jofa Winter Embroidered Collection 2014-15 Prices

Asim Jofa Winter Collection 2014-2015 for women and girls has been revealed nationwide. The striking winter prints and embroidered patterns are included in this collection by Pakistani fashion designer Asim Jofa, presenting unique designs that all are ideal casual wear winter season dressing and you can wear it on parties as well. The winter collection by Asim Jofa is on sale now at all Asim Jofa stores nationwide.

Asim Jofa new winter collection is inspired by the Egyptian imaginative color palettes and embroidery designs as per the traditional fashion values. The brand introduces three piece unstitched winter collection in two colors options. Unique fourteen designs are included in this collection and each design is available in diverse colors option. Fail to remember latest cool winter sadness and widen a number of excellent shout approval approximately with a enjoyment and flirty.

Geometric print patterns are looking very nice in Asim Jofa winter collection 2014. Asim Jofa is the Pakistan’s primary clothing brand for women and men dresses. They always revealed women casual dresses, formal wear and semi-formal wear dresses. The embroidery designs are decked on the shirt front and back side panels, borders and sleeves. The contract colors and square shape designs with the cool winter colors like sky blue, royal red, black, white, purple, pink, parrot, orange, green, yellow and brown. Every woman is hoping that this will be the most demanding and luxurious women wear range as like every year the brand introducing seasonal dresses. The brand always offer something unique and extra-ordinary collection.

Asim Jofa Embroidered Winter Collection 2014

Here we are showing for our viewers, the latest range of Asim Jofa Winter Collection 2014-15 for women and girls. Let’s have a look on complete designs lookbook of Pakistani fashion designer Asim Jofa winter designs. The price range of this collection is quite reasonable, varies from PKR. 6000 to PKR 9000 (Pakistani rupee) and as per the latest fashion trends.

Asim Jofa winter collection 2014 have a variety of linen and khaddar fabric range. Each dress includes the following acessories.