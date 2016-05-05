Asim Jofa Lawn Collection 2016 Prices | Spring Summer Catalogue

Asim Jofa — another name of magnificent fashion and art. The designer himself is basically certified diamond jewellery designer from US. And he is the one who drives women from US and other parts of the world crazy because of his amazing designs of diamond jewellery.

Back in 2010 march, when Jofa launched his first lawn collection in Pakistan, the women from his own nation were drooling over what he offered. Too much beauty, too much class and very much elegance, all in one and first collection. He received so much appreciation so he decided to some up with further collections.

With the arrival of summers and so many parties to attend, it is time to keep an eye on what is going to be launched by Asim Jofa. As it is said the beauty needs the fashion and for fashion one must choose trendy stuff like Asim Jofa summer collection 2016 which is already in market to serve trendy and classy women to add more elegance to their beauty.

Asim Jofa Luxury Lawn Collection 2016 with Price

The summer collection 2016 consists of digitally printed three piece lawn collection with lawn dupatta, embroidered shirts with chiffon sleeves and chiffon dupatta for party and formal wear, single unstitched shirts with embroidery patches and digitally printed back and front.

Asim Jofa lawn collection 2016 is the season of shalwar kameez so ladies will prefer almost everything in the collection as they can stitched themselves shalwars from unstitched collection and can have embroidered or plain trouser paints matched with single shirts. Naughty summer season is full of bright multi colours so keeping in mind Asim Jofa launched the collection with all bright schemes for the war of colours events of summers.

This summer, the bright and deep colour combinations like red and blue, green and orange with multi touch, yellow and multicolours, black and white, purple and white will be on demand. So ladies visit your nearest Asim Jofa outlet and don’t miss the mesmerizing designs that will surely add beauty to your elegance, confidence to the beauty and will raise your pride of what you are wearing. Let’s check below here online catalogue of Asim Jofa lawn 2016 dresses for women.

Have fun looking beautiful.